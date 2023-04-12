WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

359 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Galveston, south central Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties

through 430 PM CDT...

At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Smith Point, or 14 miles southeast of Beach City, moving southwest at

30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Northeastern League City, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Dickinson,

La Marque, southern Seabrook, Kemah, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores,

Tiki Island, San Leon, Bacliff, Smith Point, Kemah Boardwalk, Pelican

Island, Bolivar Peninsula and Oak Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2969 9466 2956 9455 2928 9490 2954 9508

TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 052DEG 26KT 2955 9473

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

