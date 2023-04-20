WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

937 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Grimes,

southeastern Burleson, southeastern Brazos, Washington and

northwestern Waller Counties through 1015 PM CDT...

At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Somerville Dam, or 14 miles northwest of Brenham, moving east at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brenham, Navasota, Washington, Somerville, Burton, Millican, Lake

Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Lyons,

Independence and Quarry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3045 9668 3050 9604 3031 9602 3015 9604

3013 9665 3015 9665 3015 9667 3027 9667

3029 9666 3030 9664 3030 9667 3031 9668

TIME...MOT...LOC 0237Z 266DEG 30KT 3029 9659

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Natchitoches, central Sabine Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and

central Sabine Counties through 1045 PM CDT...

Hemphill, or 17 miles northwest of Toledo Bend Dam, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

Milam, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Converse, Oak Grove, Florien,

Provencal, Noble, Fisher, Robeline, Belmont, Negreet and Columbus.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3127 9372 3132 9385 3183 9375 3166 9320

TIME...MOT...LOC 0237Z 210DEG 27KT 3136 9376

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

