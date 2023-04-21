WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Colorado County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas...

Central Jackson County in south central Texas...

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 209 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Yoakum, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

El Campo, Edna, Ganado, Lolita, Cordele, Morales, Lake Texana Dam

and Louise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

