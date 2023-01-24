TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

407 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR CENTRAL

JEFFERSON COUNTY...

At 406 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over La Belle, or 7

miles east of Hamshire, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near...

Port Acres around 415 PM CST.

Port Arthur around 420 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid

windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move

to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying

debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

