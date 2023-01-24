TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for... West central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Northeastern Orange County in southeastern Texas... * Until 500 PM CST. * At 431 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Orangefield, or near Bridge City, moving northeast at 35 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near... West Orange and Pinehurst around 445 PM CST. Orange and Forest Heights around 450 PM CST. Toomey around 455 PM CST. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 869. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HARDIN JASPER JEFFERSON NEWTON ORANGE _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather