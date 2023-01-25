TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1013 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 23.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of

25.0 feet Friday evening.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 23.3 Wed 8 am CST 24.5 24.9 25.0

_____

