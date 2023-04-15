TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

537 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN

ORANGE COUNTIES...

At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Lumberton, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Bevil Oaks and Lakeview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

FOR SOUTHERN TYLER...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN AND CENTRAL JASPER

COUNTIES...

At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren, moving

east at 15 mph.

Warren, Fred, Wildwood, Spurger, Caney Head, Village Mills, Ivanhoe

and Hillister.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Jacinto

and southeastern Polk Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Livingston, moving east at 20 mph. Radar imagery depicts a decent

storm structure, though the hail signal appears weak at this time.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Livingston, Goodrich, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston,

Lake Livingston State Park and Segno.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3062 9502 3075 9502 3078 9463 3054 9469

TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 282DEG 17KT 3067 9493

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

