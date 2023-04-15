TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

757 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN AND WEST CENTRAL

ORANGE COUNTIES...

At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bevil Oaks, or

near Beaumont, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Lumberton, Sour Lake, Bevil Oaks, Pine Forest and Lakeview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

south central Texas.

FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT...EAST CENTRAL GONZALES AND LAVACA

COUNTIES...

At 757 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Schulenburg to Shiner to 7 miles

southeast of Gonzales, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...

Sublime around 815 PM CDT.

Yoakum and Hochheim around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Worthing, Henkhaus, Koerth, Edgar, Moravia, Terryville, Glaze City,

Breslau, Mont and Sweet Home.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ebenezer,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Ebenezer, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Colorado County through 830 PM CDT...

At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Weimar, or 7 miles southeast of Schulenburg, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Weimar, Sheridan and Rock Island.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2974 9677 2957 9647 2938 9660 2958 9679

2958 9684 2959 9683 2961 9684 2963 9687

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 311DEG 18KT 2963 9679

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

