WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 352 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL BE POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE REGION... An Arctic air mass along with shallow low-level moisture will bring the potential for light wintry precipitation Monday night through Wednesday with ice accumulations possible, especially across the southeastern Rolling Plains. Given potentially sub- freezing daytime temperatures Tuesday, any ice accumulations may struggle to melt. Hazardous travel and road conditions will be possible, especially during the overnight hours and morning commute times. An upper level system mid-week will bring additional chances for wintry precipitation across the forecast area Wednesday night into Thursday. Considerable uncertainty exists with this system and the precipitation types will heavily rely on temperatures.