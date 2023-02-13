WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

124 PM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far

southern Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and

cause power outages. Blowing dust may result in significant

visibility reductions. Travel could be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles on north-south roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around

or damaged by the wind.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather