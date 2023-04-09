WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

259 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Childress

and northeastern Cottle Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Childress, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Childress and Kirkland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3424 10003 3423 10005 3421 10005 3436 10037

3453 10026 3446 10000 3442 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 1959Z 301DEG 5KT 3442 10024

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

