WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 550 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lubbock, northwestern Lynn, northeastern Terry and southeastern Hockley Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Locketville, or 12 miles southeast of Levelland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Slide and Ropesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. LAT...LON 3340 10230 3349 10228 3347 10188 3326 10195 TIME...MOT...LOC 2250Z 285DEG 24KT 3342 10225 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____