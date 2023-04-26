WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 627 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern Motley County * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected as additional slow-moving thunderstorms track over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Matador and Roaring Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather