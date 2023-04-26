WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1021 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility AS LOW AS 1/4 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Motley, Cottle, Dickens, King, Kent and Stonewall

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather