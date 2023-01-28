WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

111 PM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the

windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

