WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 150 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST \/8 AM MST\/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST \/8 AM MST\/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST \/8 AM MST\/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. * WHERE...Eastern and Central Permian Basin and Lower Trans Pecos. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible Tuesday night into Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292.