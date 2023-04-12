WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

304 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, ...

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, which is

in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,

Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING... Friday afternoon through early Friday evening.

* WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI...7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather