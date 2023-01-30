TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

142 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet accumulations

of up to one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of up to

two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northwest,

southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call

8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions

call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO

NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sleet and freezing rain. Total sleet accumulations of up

to one quarter inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter

of an inch.

* WHERE...Knox, Baylor and Archer Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight Tuesday

night to noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory,

until midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice Wednesday. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road

information.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

* WHAT...Heavy sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet

accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of

one tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern

Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing

rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations

between one quarter and one half of an inch are possible.

Pockets of heavier sleet accumulation will be possible.

* WHERE...All of North Texas and western Central Texas.

* IMPACTS...Significant impacts to travel will continue through at

least early Wednesday. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and

overpasses will likely be the first to become icy, slick, and

hazardous as temperatures hover around or below freezing.

If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution

particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at

drivetexas.org.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather