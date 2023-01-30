WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

218 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Several rounds of mixed wintry precipitation are

expected, mainly in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet, with

the heavier precipitation expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch will

be possible from late tonight through Wednesday morning, with

localized higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...West Central Texas.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Accumulation of ice on roadways, especially bridges

and overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from late

Monday night through Wednesday morning. A few power outages and

damage to trees will also be possible due to the ice

accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

