WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 309 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of freezing rain are expected tonight through early Thursday morning across the area. The freezing rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts. * WHERE...Kimble, Mason, and San Saba Counties of West Central Texas. * WHEN...until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians with the accumulation of ice on roads, sidewalks, bridges and overpasses. Power outages and damage to trees are possible due to the ice accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain is expected through tonight and into early Thursday morning across the area. Sleet is likely to mix with the freezing rain in northern and central parts of the area through this evening. The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts. * WHERE...Most of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather