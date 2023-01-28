WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

750 PM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 161.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 161.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.0

feet Monday evening before gradually falling throughout the

week while still remaining above flood stage.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

