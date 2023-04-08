WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1257 PM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk, Trinity

and Houston Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps,

paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7

feet this afternoon and fall to near 13.0 feet by early on

Wednesday.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

