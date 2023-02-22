US Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;30;35;26;A little a.m. rain;SSE;6;84%;84%;1

Albuquerque, NM;55;27;50;31;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;39%;3%;4

Anchorage, AK;24;23;34;29;A bit of snow;ESE;7;82%;87%;0

Asheville, NC;74;59;76;49;A brief shower;W;9;62%;55%;3

Atlanta, GA;81;65;77;63;More humid;SW;9;76%;72%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;47;44;64;45;Breezy in the a.m.;S;14;73%;6%;4

Austin, TX;89;58;82;60;Increasing clouds;NE;9;40%;27%;5

Baltimore, MD;50;46;81;50;Very warm;WSW;10;54%;9%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;81;70;86;70;Very warm;S;10;68%;30%;2

Billings, MT;-1;-10;-2;-21;Frigid;ENE;9;76%;46%;1

Birmingham, AL;81;68;80;61;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;11;69%;78%;4

Bismarck, ND;-5;-11;-4;-24;Morning flurries;NNW;12;73%;58%;1

Boise, ID;39;23;36;21;Cold, a p.m. flurry;SE;14;51%;46%;1

Boston, MA;43;33;36;30;Freezing drizzle;S;18;89%;97%;1

Bridgeport, CT;42;31;39;35;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;92%;77%;1

Buffalo, NY;35;28;39;20;Morning icy mix;WSW;12;82%;99%;1

Burlington, VT;30;18;24;14;A little wintry mix;S;8;83%;99%;1

Caribou, ME;23;-2;10;1;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;8;51%;98%;1

Casper, WY;-1;-18;-2;-13;Bitterly cold;NNW;9;77%;22%;2

Charleston, SC;77;62;76;64;Sun and some clouds;SW;11;75%;6%;3

Charleston, WV;79;61;80;43;Windy;W;19;56%;47%;4

Charlotte, NC;76;65;86;58;Windy;SW;19;61%;29%;2

Cheyenne, WY;-1;-19;8;-1;Rather cloudy, cold;S;11;84%;74%;3

Chicago, IL;34;34;43;20;Windy;WNW;22;78%;47%;2

Cleveland, OH;45;37;58;27;Increasingly windy;W;16;73%;72%;2

Columbia, SC;82;65;82;62;Very warm and humid;SW;12;68%;14%;1

Columbus, OH;61;56;73;27;Sunshine and windy;WNW;21;63%;16%;4

Concord, NH;39;21;23;16;Snow and ice;SSE;9;86%;99%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;53;71;46;Some sun, a shower;NE;10;35%;80%;5

Denver, CO;10;-3;16;5;Clouds and sun, cold;NNE;8;66%;40%;3

Des Moines, IA;33;24;28;8;Cloudy and windy;NW;20;61%;2%;1

Detroit, MI;32;28;49;18;Ice in the morning;W;21;76%;95%;1

Dodge City, KS;35;5;30;6;Cold;ENE;15;40%;1%;4

Duluth, MN;18;7;10;-11;Windy;NW;18;77%;96%;1

El Paso, TX;62;42;64;41;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;38%;1%;5

Fairbanks, AK;24;23;30;25;Cloudy with snow;SSE;4;66%;99%;0

Fargo, ND;-1;-6;-3;-22;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;18;80%;82%;1

Grand Junction, CO;43;21;36;24;Colder;S;10;59%;81%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;31;26;38;17;A bit of ice;WNW;18;92%;99%;1

Hartford, CT;41;34;36;31;A little a.m. rain;SSE;8;86%;89%;1

Helena, MT;1;-11;0;-16;Frigid;NNW;8;64%;11%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;74;82;73;A few showers;ENE;15;64%;91%;4

Houston, TX;82;67;82;69;Fog in the morning;ESE;7;73%;34%;1

Indianapolis, IN;73;53;66;25;Windy, warm;NW;21;62%;9%;4

Jackson, MS;82;68;86;64;Partly sunny;S;8;61%;69%;3

Jacksonville, FL;87;63;88;64;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;9;65%;2%;5

Juneau, AK;28;2;18;12;Very cold;SE;6;62%;100%;2

Kansas City, MO;65;21;32;15;Breezy and colder;N;15;46%;4%;4

Knoxville, TN;80;64;82;51;A shower or two;SW;14;61%;66%;4

Las Vegas, NV;51;37;51;35;A cold wind;SSW;20;34%;93%;2

Lexington, KY;75;61;77;35;Windy, warm;WNW;19;58%;33%;4

Little Rock, AR;75;59;75;42;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;9;50%;81%;4

Long Beach, CA;57;44;55;47;Rainy times;S;10;60%;99%;2

Los Angeles, CA;56;40;54;43;A couple of showers;SE;8;63%;100%;2

Louisville, KY;75;58;76;33;Sunshine and warm;NW;19;59%;15%;4

Madison, WI;30;26;32;7;A bit of snow;WNW;14;86%;86%;1

Memphis, TN;77;65;79;43;Breezy in the a.m.;N;12;62%;81%;4

Miami, FL;82;73;83;71;Mostly sunny;E;11;68%;3%;6

Milwaukee, WI;32;28;38;12;Windy;WNW;21;80%;84%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;14;17;-10;Snow, heavy early;NW;20;81%;97%;1

Mobile, AL;76;68;79;65;A t-shower in spots;S;10;77%;42%;2

Montgomery, AL;85;67;77;65;A stray t-shower;SSW;10;72%;76%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;10;8;14;-3;An icy mix;WSW;23;90%;100%;1

Nashville, TN;80;65;84;45;Breezy and very warm;NNW;13;53%;30%;4

New Orleans, LA;81;70;84;69;Breezy and humid;S;15;71%;11%;2

New York, NY;44;37;47;42;A little a.m. rain;SE;8;81%;76%;1

Newark, NJ;43;37;49;40;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;79%;77%;1

Norfolk, VA;76;67;82;62;Breezy;SW;15;59%;11%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;74;32;48;24;Cooler;ENE;15;41%;7%;4

Olympia, WA;41;25;33;16;A little a.m. snow;NE;11;44%;70%;1

Omaha, NE;29;10;16;2;Windy and colder;NNW;19;56%;13%;2

Orlando, FL;86;66;91;67;Very warm;ENE;8;55%;0%;5

Philadelphia, PA;45;41;73;46;Cloudy;SSW;9;60%;11%;3

Phoenix, AZ;57;42;59;45;Cloudy and cool;SSE;8;45%;44%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;54;53;74;32;A shower in the a.m.;W;14;67%;59%;2

Portland, ME;43;19;23;16;Snow and ice;SE;15;85%;99%;1

Portland, OR;38;24;33;20;Clouds and sun, cold;E;16;50%;30%;2

Providence, RI;43;34;39;33;A little a.m. rain;SSE;14;88%;96%;1

Raleigh, NC;79;65;82;59;Very warm;WSW;12;64%;28%;3

Reno, NV;32;22;32;23;A snow shower, cold;S;14;45%;98%;2

Richmond, VA;67;60;83;56;Breezy;SW;14;52%;8%;3

Roswell, NM;66;40;67;39;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;30%;1%;4

Sacramento, CA;53;34;51;41;A couple of showers;SSE;15;63%;100%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;27;21;33;24;Cold, p.m. flurries;SSE;15;58%;94%;1

San Antonio, TX;90;62;86;66;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;12;44%;8%;3

San Diego, CA;55;47;55;49;Showers;SW;12;68%;98%;2

San Francisco, CA;49;41;48;41;A couple of showers;SSW;15;67%;100%;2

Savannah, GA;80;61;86;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;10;64%;4%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;38;24;34;22;Cold;ENE;14;36%;11%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;14;7;12;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;19;72%;76%;1

Spokane, WA;23;6;16;4;Brisk and very cold;ENE;15;43%;5%;1

Springfield, IL;50;46;50;19;Very windy, cooler;NW;24;61%;8%;4

St. Louis, MO;73;49;54;22;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;54%;7%;4

Tampa, FL;83;66;85;66;Very warm and humid;WNW;8;69%;2%;5

Toledo, OH;33;31;58;22;Becoming very windy;W;18;72%;21%;3

Tucson, AZ;53;40;56;36;Partly sunny;SSE;10;55%;13%;2

Tulsa, OK;76;35;48;25;Sunny and cooler;NE;9;40%;3%;4

Vero Beach, FL;84;62;85;62;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;68%;0%;6

Washington, DC;55;48;82;51;Very warm;WSW;10;51%;9%;4

Wichita, KS;57;13;32;14;Much colder;NE;14;41%;9%;4

Wilmington, DE;46;41;75;46;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;12;63%;8%;4

