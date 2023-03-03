US Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;41;32;37;30;A bit of snow, windy;NW;20;86%;97%;1

Albuquerque, NM;54;28;59;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;36%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;17;8;13;11;Sunny and very cold;ESE;5;67%;3%;2

Asheville, NC;63;42;59;33;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;51%;3%;5

Atlanta, GA;74;48;67;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;54%;4%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;46;43;55;35;Very windy;NW;26;63%;33%;3

Austin, TX;72;48;80;52;Sunny and very warm;S;7;46%;4%;6

Baltimore, MD;46;41;54;33;Windy;NW;20;52%;6%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;77;53;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;49%;4%;6

Billings, MT;39;23;43;23;Becoming cloudy;NE;9;39%;67%;4

Birmingham, AL;74;49;67;45;Hazy sun;NE;7;58%;9%;5

Bismarck, ND;41;9;34;16;Partly sunny;ESE;8;79%;55%;3

Boise, ID;40;26;41;27;A snow shower;S;11;66%;98%;1

Boston, MA;45;35;38;27;Snow and rain, windy;NNW;25;87%;99%;1

Bridgeport, CT;43;35;41;30;A little a.m. rain;NNW;19;80%;67%;1

Buffalo, NY;43;33;38;32;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;13;84%;84%;1

Burlington, VT;33;26;34;27;Wet snow;NW;8;85%;99%;1

Caribou, ME;25;-2;31;10;A thick cloud cover;NW;6;55%;0%;2

Casper, WY;32;7;31;20;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;15;65%;89%;4

Charleston, SC;76;64;77;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;52%;4%;5

Charleston, WV;66;41;56;35;Cloudy;SSW;9;58%;5%;2

Charlotte, NC;74;51;68;42;Mostly sunny;N;8;46%;2%;5

Cheyenne, WY;43;17;36;24;Mostly sunny;S;15;45%;22%;4

Chicago, IL;39;31;48;33;Milder;W;7;68%;19%;2

Cleveland, OH;44;35;40;35;Very windy;WSW;18;81%;60%;1

Columbia, SC;82;55;73;45;Sunny and nice;NNE;9;47%;4%;5

Columbus, OH;49;36;53;36;Breezy in the a.m.;W;12;64%;2%;2

Concord, NH;43;30;34;19;Snow, heavy early;NW;16;84%;99%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;46;76;53;Sunny and warmer;SSE;13;50%;5%;5

Denver, CO;50;21;47;30;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;41%;10%;3

Des Moines, IA;51;29;50;31;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;62%;4%;2

Detroit, MI;37;34;43;33;Cloudy;WSW;10;69%;18%;2

Dodge City, KS;61;33;57;36;Partly sunny;SE;14;48%;3%;5

Duluth, MN;39;25;41;17;Cloudy;WSW;6;67%;2%;2

El Paso, TX;62;39;71;47;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;26%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;2;-5;12;7;Very cold;NNE;5;34%;6%;2

Fargo, ND;39;11;30;11;Partly sunny;S;6;87%;2%;3

Grand Junction, CO;42;23;44;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;S;10;56%;32%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;35;28;45;32;Cloudy;SW;8;74%;27%;2

Hartford, CT;46;34;39;24;A bit of snow, windy;NNW;19;83%;92%;1

Helena, MT;36;13;34;19;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;48%;68%;2

Honolulu, HI;79;69;80;67;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;69%;89%;4

Houston, TX;72;51;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;45%;2%;6

Indianapolis, IN;45;30;53;34;Not as cool;SSW;8;70%;2%;3

Jackson, MS;74;50;72;47;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;53%;10%;5

Jacksonville, FL;85;69;78;59;Showers around;NNE;8;74%;64%;4

Juneau, AK;34;19;28;9;Sunny, but chilly;ENE;1;59%;5%;2

Kansas City, MO;53;35;58;38;Partly sunny;ENE;7;60%;27%;4

Knoxville, TN;76;42;62;37;Partly sunny;ENE;5;56%;5%;5

Las Vegas, NV;60;41;65;43;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;16;33%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;65;38;56;36;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;62%;3%;3

Little Rock, AR;64;45;65;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;60%;6%;5

Long Beach, CA;61;46;59;48;Mostly cloudy;W;7;67%;44%;3

Los Angeles, CA;63;44;58;45;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;68%;43%;3

Louisville, KY;62;35;58;36;Partly sunny;WSW;7;62%;3%;4

Madison, WI;39;29;46;27;A thick cloud cover;WNW;6;66%;26%;1

Memphis, TN;66;43;63;45;Mostly sunny;E;7;60%;6%;5

Miami, FL;82;74;86;68;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;65%;9%;7

Milwaukee, WI;39;30;49;31;Cloudy and milder;WNW;7;58%;36%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;24;37;20;Cloudy;W;6;77%;3%;1

Mobile, AL;82;54;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;50%;4%;6

Montgomery, AL;84;51;69;48;Sunny;NE;7;54%;10%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;16;8;14;8;Very windy, snow;N;29;93%;98%;1

Nashville, TN;72;40;62;37;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;5%;5

New Orleans, LA;80;57;75;57;Sunny and nice;NE;8;51%;4%;6

New York, NY;46;39;45;34;A little a.m. rain;NNW;19;79%;64%;1

Newark, NJ;48;39;44;32;A little a.m. rain;NW;21;78%;66%;1

Norfolk, VA;57;56;65;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;17;47%;1%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;62;40;66;48;Mostly sunny;SE;13;54%;3%;5

Olympia, WA;41;34;42;28;Rain, snow;S;7;91%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;53;29;51;32;Periods of sun;E;9;61%;4%;4

Orlando, FL;89;69;90;68;Breezy and very warm;WSW;15;58%;45%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;40;52;34;Windy;NW;19;61%;30%;2

Phoenix, AZ;62;41;69;45;Mostly sunny, cool;E;6;42%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;46;36;47;36;Windy in the morning;W;15;70%;18%;1

Portland, ME;44;31;34;24;Snow, heavy early;NW;25;87%;100%;1

Portland, OR;44;38;43;32;Rain, snow;S;10;82%;95%;1

Providence, RI;46;34;39;24;Snow and rain, windy;NNW;20;91%;99%;1

Raleigh, NC;71;55;67;40;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;12;44%;2%;5

Reno, NV;46;32;41;26;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;17;48%;95%;2

Richmond, VA;54;51;64;35;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;17;45%;1%;4

Roswell, NM;70;35;69;38;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;25%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;59;44;53;40;Showers, cooler;S;14;67%;99%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;41;27;42;29;Rain and snow shower;SSW;15;57%;96%;3

San Antonio, TX;81;48;83;51;Plenty of sun;SE;7;38%;2%;6

San Diego, CA;60;45;59;48;Mostly cloudy;W;8;68%;39%;3

San Francisco, CA;56;45;51;44;Breezy, a.m. showers;SSW;18;72%;99%;2

Savannah, GA;81;64;81;54;Mostly sunny, warm;N;11;52%;5%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;41;35;44;33;Rain/snow showers;SSW;9;76%;93%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;41;29;40;22;Cloudy;SE;8;72%;31%;2

Spokane, WA;44;25;46;28;A snow shower;ENE;8;60%;74%;1

Springfield, IL;40;28;53;30;Warmer;SW;8;69%;3%;3

St. Louis, MO;43;31;61;36;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;63%;3%;4

Tampa, FL;83;73;84;71;Breezy and humid;WSW;14;69%;66%;4

Toledo, OH;37;33;42;33;Cloudy;WSW;10;74%;27%;2

Tucson, AZ;60;37;71;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;8;34%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;60;37;66;47;Mostly sunny;SE;8;58%;3%;5

Vero Beach, FL;90;67;90;63;Breezy;WSW;14;61%;14%;6

Washington, DC;45;41;56;34;Partly sunny, windy;NW;20;49%;3%;3

Wichita, KS;61;37;60;43;Partly sunny;ESE;9;50%;4%;5

Wilmington, DE;46;39;53;34;Windy;NW;22;56%;24%;2

