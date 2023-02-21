WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, February 20, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;41;WNW;5;89% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;8;65% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;42;SW;6;85% Chehalis;Showers;44;W;9;90% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;6;83% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;13;65% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;NNW;10;70% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;53;W;40;37% Everett;Mostly clear;43;NW;5;78% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;SW;22;75% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;43;WSW;13;73% Hoquiam;Rain;46;WNW;21;73% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;8;79% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;14;48% Olympia;Showers;46;W;17;82% Omak;Mostly cloudy;42;S;6;67% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;25;52% Port Angeles;Showers;45;W;21;65% Pullman;Cloudy;49;WSW;37;40% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;8;85% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;W;15;82% Renton;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;14;76% Seattle;Partly cloudy;45;WSW;8;78% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;47;SSW;13;83% Shelton;Showers;43;WSW;23;88% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;17;65% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;40;SW;25;81% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;17;65% Stampede Pass;Flurries;33;W;16;91% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;8;84% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;46;WSW;16;76% Vancouver;Cloudy;50;SSW;12;76% Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;NW;8;56% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;9;58% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;45;W;17;82% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;13;44% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather