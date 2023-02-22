Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, February 21, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;34;ENE;1;98%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;34;NE;28;49%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;36;ENE;1;98%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;2;96%

Deer Park;Snow;19;NE;9;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;36;NE;15;47%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;37;NNW;16;56%

Ephrata;Cloudy;30;NNE;20;86%

Everett;Cloudy;35;ENE;1;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;8;84%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;37;NE;8;49%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;39;SSE;7;85%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;36;SSE;6;100%

Moses Lake;Flurries;30;NNE;12;91%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;6;93%

Omak;Cloudy;29;N;16;63%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;13;67%

Port Angeles;Showers;38;NNE;10;85%

Pullman;Cloudy;30;ESE;5;85%

Puyallup;Cloudy;39;SSE;1;87%

Quillayute;Clear;34;N;5;96%

Renton;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;5;85%

Seattle;Mostly clear;37;E;1;93%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;39;S;7;82%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Snow;25;ENE;9;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;19;NE;18;73%

Spokane Felts;Snow;25;ENE;9;74%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;24;N;3;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;1;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;8;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;S;3;82%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;35;S;9;61%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;31;S;7;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;38;E;7;89%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;SW;3;58%

_____

