WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, March 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;37;SE;1;99% Bellingham;Mostly clear;42;S;5;67% Bremerton;Clear;35;SSW;3;90% Chehalis;Showers;36;ESE;2;97% Deer Park;Cloudy;37;SSW;7;93% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;41;S;9;70% Ellensburg;Clear;37;WNW;12;59% Ephrata;Clear;41;NW;5;59% Everett;Clear;37;SSE;2;93% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;37;SSE;8;84% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;41;SW;10;64% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;45;WSW;16;73% Kelso-Longview;Clear;40;SSE;3;85% Moses Lake;Clear;37;WNW;5;72% Olympia;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;37;NW;3;64% Pasco;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;20;67% Port Angeles;Showers;39;W;10;75% Pullman;Snow;33;WSW;12;88% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;37;S;3;90% Quillayute;Mostly clear;40;WSW;7;76% Renton;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;5;70% Seattle;Partly cloudy;40;S;3;84% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;41;S;8;73% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;8;88% Spokane;Cloudy;39;SW;14;86% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SW;20;93% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;SW;14;86% Stampede Pass;Snow;26;SW;3;92% Tacoma;Mostly clear;37;S;3;91% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;39;SSW;10;79% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;41;S;6;88% Walla Walla;Cloudy;39;S;16;82% Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;8;57% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;5;85% Yakima;Clear;41;W;16;46%