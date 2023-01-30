WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cold with low clouds;40;38;E;6;64%;69%;1 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;39;34;ENE;6;68%;71%;1 Bremerton;Clearing;38;35;S;6;76%;66%;1 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;42;31;SSE;6;61%;29%;1 Deer Park;Decreasing clouds;29;18;NE;5;60%;2%;1 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;36;SSE;7;75%;72%;1 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;33;25;NW;6;59%;7%;1 Ephrata;Cold with clearing;28;24;N;7;47%;3%;1 Everett;Cloudy and chilly;40;38;ESE;7;63%;64%;1 Fort Lewis;Clearing;41;30;S;6;58%;28%;1 Friday Harbor;Mainly cloudy;40;37;ESE;6;70%;64%;1 Hoquiam;Low clouds;43;39;SE;7;80%;63%;1 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;46;30;SSE;5;51%;20%;1 Moses Lake;Cold with clearing;30;28;NE;5;42%;8%;1 Olympia;Clearing;42;31;SSW;6;60%;28%;1 Omak;Clouds and sun, cold;24;17;SSE;8;75%;7%;1 Pasco;Cold with clearing;32;21;NNW;6;48%;3%;1 Port Angeles;Low clouds;44;34;E;6;66%;66%;1 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;32;24;SE;9;53%;3%;1 Puyallup;Clearing;42;32;SE;4;62%;26%;1 Quillayute;Cloudy and chilly;44;38;SE;5;87%;87%;0 Renton;Mostly cloudy;40;36;SE;5;61%;32%;1 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;36;SE;6;61%;31%;1 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;41;34;SSE;6;65%;28%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;42;33;SW;5;80%;30%;1 Spokane;Decreasing clouds;32;20;E;5;58%;13%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Decreasing clouds;28;17;E;5;63%;2%;1 Spokane Felts;Decreasing clouds;32;20;E;5;58%;13%;1 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;34;25;WNW;7;54%;38%;2 Tacoma;Clearing;40;32;S;5;63%;28%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Clearing;39;35;S;5;63%;28%;1 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;42;28;ENE;6;50%;4%;1 Walla Walla;Cloudy and chilly;35;25;S;6;49%;3%;1 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cold;25;19;N;5;70%;7%;1 Whidbey Island;Low clouds may break;42;36;SE;9;61%;64%;1 Yakima;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;21;NNW;4;47%;4%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather