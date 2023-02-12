WA Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with showers;44;28;NW;9;83%;99%;1 Bellingham;Showers;46;34;W;12;76%;99%;1 Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;48;32;E;7;78%;99%;1 Chehalis;Cooler with showers;43;30;W;9;82%;99%;1 Deer Park;A little snow;42;25;SSW;7;66%;97%;1 Eastsound;A couple of showers;47;36;WNW;11;73%;99%;1 Ellensburg;A shower or two;46;27;NW;19;54%;97%;2 Ephrata;Inc. clouds;49;29;WNW;4;53%;37%;2 Everett;Cloudy with showers;45;30;NNW;9;85%;99%;1 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;46;30;WSW;14;75%;99%;1 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;47;35;NW;10;73%;99%;1 Hoquiam;Showers;45;34;NW;18;81%;99%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with showers;45;31;W;10;85%;99%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;49;29;W;7;52%;22%;2 Olympia;A couple of showers;43;27;W;14;80%;99%;1 Omak;Cloudy;43;24;NW;6;63%;88%;1 Pasco;Winds subsiding;54;30;WSW;15;48%;85%;2 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;46;31;W;13;74%;98%;1 Pullman;A little snow;42;26;WSW;16;70%;99%;1 Puyallup;A couple of showers;47;31;SSW;12;82%;99%;1 Quillayute;Showers;46;25;NW;12;78%;99%;1 Renton;Cloudy with showers;45;31;SE;8;79%;99%;1 Seattle;Cloudy with showers;46;30;ESE;7;80%;99%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;45;32;ESE;7;81%;99%;1 Shelton;A couple of showers;46;27;W;17;77%;99%;1 Spokane;A bit of snow;46;29;SSW;9;58%;98%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A bit of snow;41;25;SW;15;66%;93%;1 Spokane Felts;A bit of snow;46;29;SSW;9;58%;98%;1 Stampede Pass;Colder with snow;31;19;WNW;12;78%;100%;1 Tacoma;A couple of showers;46;30;SW;13;77%;99%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;45;31;WSW;14;78%;99%;1 Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;46;33;W;6;78%;100%;1 Walla Walla;Windy with showers;48;30;SW;20;65%;98%;1 Wenatchee;A shower in places;44;28;WNW;10;55%;90%;2 Whidbey Island;Windy with showers;46;35;W;20;77%;99%;1 Yakima;Rather cloudy;51;27;WNW;7;47%;88%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather