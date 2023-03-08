WA Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;53;36;ENE;7;56%;69%;2 Bellingham;Cloudy;53;37;ENE;9;58%;30%;2 Bremerton;An afternoon shower;51;36;NNE;8;69%;78%;1 Chehalis;A little a.m. rain;48;37;ENE;8;75%;96%;1 Deer Park;Cloudy and chilly;41;28;NE;9;59%;49%;1 Eastsound;Cloudy;49;40;NE;8;63%;28%;2 Ellensburg;Cloudy and chilly;44;34;E;10;65%;77%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy and chilly;46;32;NE;9;67%;66%;1 Everett;Cloudy;53;37;ENE;6;57%;71%;2 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;51;37;NE;8;61%;94%;1 Friday Harbor;A thick cloud cover;50;37;NNE;8;59%;67%;2 Hoquiam;A touch of rain;46;37;E;15;78%;99%;1 Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;46;39;ESE;9;75%;99%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;49;33;ENE;8;63%;69%;1 Olympia;A little p.m. rain;48;36;NNE;9;71%;93%;1 Omak;Cloudy and chilly;41;31;N;7;66%;69%;1 Pasco;Inc. clouds;53;38;E;9;53%;87%;2 Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;37;E;7;63%;66%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny;42;33;ESE;10;65%;42%;2 Puyallup;Cloudy;53;37;ENE;6;61%;93%;1 Quillayute;A little rain;49;36;ENE;8;73%;98%;1 Renton;A thick cloud cover;51;39;NE;10;56%;83%;1 Seattle;Cloudy;50;38;NE;8;59%;90%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;38;NE;8;59%;82%;1 Shelton;Snow and rain;46;36;NE;7;78%;96%;1 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;31;ENE;8;60%;63%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;28;ENE;10;69%;71%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;31;ENE;8;60%;63%;1 Stampede Pass;Snow;29;24;ESE;10;75%;97%;1 Tacoma;Rain and drizzle;50;37;ENE;7;64%;87%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Rain and drizzle;49;38;ENE;7;65%;88%;1 Vancouver;A shower in the p.m.;45;40;E;15;73%;98%;1 Walla Walla;Periods of sun;48;35;ESE;9;46%;72%;2 Wenatchee;Afternoon flurries;40;32;ENE;7;73%;96%;1 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;37;NE;8;56%;60%;2 Yakima;Cloudy and chilly;45;34;NE;7;66%;85%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather