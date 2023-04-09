Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A couple of showers;49;40;SSW;6;86%;100%;1

Bellingham;A couple of showers;50;40;S;6;81%;99%;1

Bremerton;A couple of showers;48;38;SSW;4;89%;98%;1

Chehalis;Chilly with rain;49;38;SSW;6;90%;100%;1

Deer Park;A couple of showers;56;40;S;5;87%;99%;1

Eastsound;A couple of showers;50;41;SSW;6;78%;94%;1

Ellensburg;A couple of showers;55;37;NW;4;80%;96%;1

Ephrata;Periods of rain;52;38;W;5;91%;99%;1

Everett;A couple of showers;49;38;S;6;87%;99%;1

Fort Lewis;Chilly with rain;48;38;SW;6;85%;99%;1

Friday Harbor;A couple of showers;49;40;SW;5;80%;93%;1

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;42;SW;7;91%;96%;1

Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;50;39;SSW;6;90%;100%;1

Moses Lake;A couple of showers;54;41;WSW;6;91%;98%;1

Olympia;Periods of rain;48;38;SW;5;88%;99%;1

Omak;A couple of showers;52;39;SW;6;84%;99%;1

Pasco;A couple of showers;64;41;SW;8;75%;100%;2

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;47;39;W;5;79%;97%;1

Pullman;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;39;WNW;11;62%;90%;2

Puyallup;Periods of rain;51;38;SW;6;88%;100%;1

Quillayute;A couple of showers;50;39;S;5;82%;99%;1

Renton;Chilly with rain;50;38;SSW;6;84%;100%;1

Seattle;Chilly with rain;47;40;SSW;6;87%;98%;1

Seattle Boeing;Chilly with rain;48;39;SSW;6;87%;100%;1

Shelton;A couple of showers;47;40;WSW;6;91%;99%;1

Spokane;A couple of showers;61;39;SW;7;79%;98%;1

Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;58;36;SW;8;83%;100%;1

Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;61;39;SW;7;79%;98%;1

Stampede Pass;A couple of showers;41;28;WNW;6;86%;100%;1

Tacoma;Chilly with rain;47;38;SW;6;89%;100%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with rain;46;38;SW;6;95%;99%;1

Vancouver;Periods of rain;51;41;WSW;6;87%;100%;1

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;63;43;WSW;7;72%;94%;2

Wenatchee;Occasional rain;51;38;WNW;7;86%;99%;1

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;49;43;SSW;8;77%;98%;1

Yakima;A couple of showers;54;35;NW;5;83%;98%;2

