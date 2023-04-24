WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;56;37;NE;6;67%;29%;4 Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;56;40;SE;8;72%;18%;3 Bremerton;Clouds and sun;58;42;NE;5;72%;29%;4 Chehalis;Milder;62;38;N;5;70%;7%;7 Deer Park;Periods of sun;58;35;SSW;9;57%;14%;4 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;55;43;SE;6;72%;14%;4 Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;67;38;NW;15;39%;0%;7 Ephrata;Partly sunny;67;42;E;7;40%;0%;7 Everett;Partly sunny;58;38;NNE;6;67%;29%;4 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;6;63%;4%;4 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SSW;6;70%;16%;4 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;42;NW;8;71%;6%;6 Kelso-Longview;Milder;64;41;NNW;5;62%;3%;6 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;67;38;SSE;7;42%;2%;7 Olympia;Partly sunny;62;38;NNE;5;67%;4%;6 Omak;Periods of sun;67;40;NW;8;43%;6%;5 Pasco;Partly sunny;70;40;SSE;8;44%;0%;7 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;55;39;W;7;67%;13%;5 Pullman;Turning cloudy;58;35;E;7;59%;4%;3 Puyallup;Partly sunny;61;38;NE;5;66%;4%;5 Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;54;38;N;7;70%;16%;5 Renton;Clouds and sun;59;41;NE;6;64%;30%;5 Seattle;Clouds and sunshine;57;43;NNE;6;66%;5%;5 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;59;43;NNE;5;67%;7%;4 Shelton;Sun and clouds;60;37;NE;5;71%;3%;4 Spokane;Partly sunny;60;38;S;8;53%;18%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;59;37;SSW;10;53%;6%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;60;38;S;8;53%;18%;4 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;48;38;WNW;7;57%;5%;5 Tacoma;Sun and clouds;59;40;NE;5;68%;6%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Episodes of sunshine;56;40;NE;5;72%;4%;5 Vancouver;Milder;65;42;NNW;6;58%;2%;7 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;62;42;SE;8;51%;0%;7 Wenatchee;Sun and clouds;66;42;NW;8;40%;0%;7 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;42;WSW;9;66%;14%;4 Yakima;Partly sunny;70;38;N;6;41%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather