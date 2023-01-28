WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to

10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt shifting to the northeast

Saturday morning 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this

morning to 6 PM PST this evening.

the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30

kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 7 AM PST Sunday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 7 AM PST Sunday.

