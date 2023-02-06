WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 325 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, Rough bar conditions expected. IN THE MAIN CHANNEL... GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 ft building to 12 to 16 ft Tuesday morning. FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 3.38 kt at 507 AM Monday. Seas 9 to 11 ft. SECOND EBB...Ebb current of 5.49 kt at 513 PM Monday. Seas 6 to 9 ft. THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 3.63 kt at 543 AM Tuesday. Seas 12 to 15 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather