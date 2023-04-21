WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

162 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and mountain snow showers

in the morning, then scattered rain and mountain snow showers in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys .

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the

mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, high mountain snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ522-212300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-212300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid to upper 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather