WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

297 FPUS56 KPQR 081129

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

329 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ021-090100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

329 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

WAZ020-090100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

329 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

WAZ040-090100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

329 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers this morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow,

mainly in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ019-090100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

329 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

