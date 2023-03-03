WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023 _____ 779 FPUS56 KPQR 031146 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday. WAZ021-040130- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .Saturday NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning then rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ WAZ020-040130- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain or snow. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ039-040130- Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain at times. Snow level 500 feet this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch above 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches above 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet, decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows near 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ040-040130- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 500 feet, increasing to 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ WAZ019-040130- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 346 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$