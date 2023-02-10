WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ 102 FPUS56 KSEW 101058 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-110000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 38 48 \/ 30 20 $$ WAZ559-110000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 37 45 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ507-110000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 40 47 \/ 20 30 10 Everett 49 38 46 \/ 20 30 10 $$ WAZ509-110000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 51 37 48 \/ 40 30 Tacoma 50 36 47 \/ 30 20 $$ WAZ556-110000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 51 39 48 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ555-110000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 49 38 46 \/ 50 30 10 Enumclaw 48 35 46 \/ 40 30 North Bend 50 37 47 \/ 40 30 10 $$ WAZ503-110000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 48 39 45 \/ 40 30 10 Sumas 47 38 44 \/ 40 30 10 $$ WAZ506-110000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 41 45 \/ 30 30 10 Mount Vernon 49 40 46 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ001-110000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until early morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 40 46 \/ 30 20 10 Eastsound 47 41 44 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ510-110000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 41 47 \/ 30 30 10 Port Townsend 47 39 45 \/ 20 30 10 $$ WAZ511-110000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part, southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 34 47 \/ 30 30 $$ WAZ504-110000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 35 48 \/ 20 30 Olympia 50 34 48 \/ 30 30 $$ WAZ512-110000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-110000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 38 47 \/ 30 20 10 Sequim 48 34 46 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ515-110000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 39 44 \/ 50 40 10 $$ WAZ517-110000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 39 48 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ516-110000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 40 47 \/ 50 40 10 $$ WAZ513-110000- Olympics- 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 29 23 30 \/ 40 30 10 $$ WAZ567-110000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. No snow accumulation. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 25 32 \/ 50 30 10 $$ WAZ568-110000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 400 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 26 33 \/ 70 30 Stevens Pass 33 26 31 \/ 70 30 $$ WAZ569-110000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. 