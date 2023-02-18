WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

214 FPUS56 KSEW 181123

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-190000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 38 49 / 40 20 30

$$

WAZ559-190000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 35 48 / 30 20 30

$$

WAZ507-190000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 38 47 / 50 10 50

Everett 45 36 45 / 60 10 50

$$

WAZ509-190000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 37 49 / 50 20 30

Tacoma 48 37 49 / 40 20 20

$$

WAZ556-190000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 38 48 / 50 20 40

$$

WAZ555-190000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to

21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 36 46 / 100 20 80

Enumclaw 44 35 46 / 70 30 40

North Bend 45 36 47 / 90 20 60

$$

WAZ503-190000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 37 45 / 80 20 60

Sumas 44 37 44 / 100 20 80

$$

WAZ506-190000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times late in the morning. A chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 38 47 / 70 10 60

Mount Vernon 45 37 46 / 80 10 60

$$

WAZ001-190000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy

with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 38 48 / 40 10 40

Eastsound 44 39 46 / 50 10 50

$$

WAZ510-190000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 37 47 / 60 10 50

Port Townsend 45 36 46 / 40 10 50

$$

WAZ511-190000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part,

light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South

part, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 35 49 / 40 20 30

$$

WAZ504-190000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 37 49 / 50 10 20

Olympia 48 34 49 / 40 10 20

$$

WAZ512-190000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

$$

WAZ514-190000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 36 49 / 30 10 30

Sequim 47 34 49 / 30 10 30

$$

WAZ515-190000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

300 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 39 46 / 60 20 50

$$

WAZ517-190000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 41 49 / 70 10 30

$$

WAZ516-190000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 38 48 / 70 10 60

$$

WAZ513-190000-

Olympics-

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 23 33 / 40 10 40

$$

WAZ567-190000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 24 32 / 100 30 100

$$

WAZ568-190000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. West wind in the

passes 20 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

30s. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

400 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 27 34 / 90 30 60

Stevens Pass 31 25 32 / 90 20 60

$$

WAZ569-190000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

322 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely through

the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather