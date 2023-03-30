WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

_____

360 FPUS56 KSEW 300957

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 41 49 / 30 90

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 39 45 / 40 100

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 41 48 / 50 100

Everett 51 40 46 / 50 100

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 41 51 / 40 100

Tacoma 53 39 49 / 40 100

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 41 49 / 40 100

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 41 49 / 10 60 100

Enumclaw 53 39 49 / 10 50 100

North Bend 55 39 50 / 10 60 100

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 40 48 / 40 100

Sumas 54 40 48 / 50 100

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 40 49 / 40 100

Mount Vernon 53 41 48 / 40 100

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 39 49 / 30 100

Eastsound 50 40 47 / 40 100

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 40 49 / 40 100

Port Townsend 49 38 48 / 40 100

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 38 46 / 10 60 100

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 40 47 / 10 50 100

Olympia 52 37 47 / 10 60 100

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 37 48 / 40 100

Sequim 50 36 50 / 30 100

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 39 44 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 43 48 / 20 70 100

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 47 / 30 70 100

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 23 30 / 10 70 100

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near

3500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 10 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 27 32 / 10 80 100

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near

3500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 29 38 / 20 60 100

Stevens Pass 38 27 34 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

256 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 8 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather