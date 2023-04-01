WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 36 46 / 80 80 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers. Snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 33 45 / 70 80 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers. Snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 36 45 / 80 90 90

Everett 46 35 44 / 90 90 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 35 47 / 90 90 90

Tacoma 48 35 46 / 80 90 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 36 46 / 80 90 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers

late in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No new

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 34 45 / 90 100 100

Enumclaw 44 33 44 / 90 90 100

North Bend 45 34 45 / 90 100 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely through the day. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 36 46 / 70 90 90

Sumas 49 35 46 / 80 90 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 37 46 / 70 80 90

Mount Vernon 48 36 46 / 80 90 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. No new

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 37 46 / 50 60 80

Eastsound 47 36 44 / 60 70 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 37 47 / 70 80 90

Port Townsend 46 35 44 / 80 80 90

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No new

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. North part,

gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 33 47 / 80 90 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. No new snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 34 46 / 90 100 100

Olympia 47 34 46 / 90 90 100

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. No new snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow level near

1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely late in the morning. Rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No

new snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 34 44 / 70 80 90

Sequim 47 32 45 / 70 70 80

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 34 43 / 90 90 100

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 37 45 / 90 100 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 34 45 / 80 100 100

Olympics-

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. New snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 7 to

9 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 19 26 / 80 90 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. New snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow accumulation around 3 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 20 29 / 90 90 100

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. New snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 10 to 16 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 23 32 / 90 100 100

Stevens Pass 30 21 30 / 90 90 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

701 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

New snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 27 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

