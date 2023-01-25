WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 8.

Highs 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 21.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 13.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 23.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. Highs

18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 19.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Highs

19 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 8.

Highs 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 19.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 13. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 6.

Highs 16 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 17.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 16 to 23.

Lows 4 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 10 to 14.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 7.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 17 to 21. Lows 3 to 7.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. In the

mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 9 to

19.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 13 to 21. Lows zero

to 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero. Highs 14 to 18.

