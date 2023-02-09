WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

637 FPUS56 KOTX 090733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

WAZ031-091200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In

the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-091200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-091200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-091200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ043-091200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ047-091200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-091200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-091200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather