WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 366 FPUS56 KOTX 100822 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 WAZ031-111200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ034-035-111200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ038-111200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ041-111200- Wenatchee Area- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ044-111200- Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ043-111200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ047-111200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ048-111200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY... $$ WAZ049-111200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY... $$