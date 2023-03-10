WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s, Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Windy.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s, Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s,

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s, West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s,

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 30 after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

