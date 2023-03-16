WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

953 FPUS56 KOTX 160823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

WAZ031-171100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-171100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s,

Lows in the lower to mid 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ038-171100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows 19 to

29.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-171100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s, North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ043-171100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ047-171100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ048-171100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s, Lows 18 to 28, East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...

$$

WAZ049-171100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather