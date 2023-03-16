WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 _____ 953 FPUS56 KOTX 160823 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 WAZ031-171100- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ034-035-171100- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, Lows in the lower to mid 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ038-171100- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ041-044-171100- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s, North wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ043-171100- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ047-171100- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ048-171100- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, Lows 18 to 28, East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY... $$ WAZ049-171100- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 122 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY... $$