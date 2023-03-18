WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

275 FPUS56 KOTX 180822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

WAZ031-191100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s, Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

mountain snow in the evening, then mountain snow likely

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-191100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, Lows in the

lower to mid 30s, Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ038-191100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-191100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ043-191100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ047-191100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog overnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

in the evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ048-191100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

WAZ049-191100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...

$$

