Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

WAZ031-291100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow.

A chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ034-035-291100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s, Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Windy. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s, Lows in the 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ038-291100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s, Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s, North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ041-044-291100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s, North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s, Lows in the 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

WAZ043-291100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s, North wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Breezy.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s, Lows in the 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ047-291100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s, Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ048-291100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s, East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WAZ049-291100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s, North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Breezy.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s,

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 40s.

