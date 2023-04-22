WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers in the evening, then rain and high mountain

snow showers likely overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of high mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

