WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

225 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather