WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

228 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 7 inches, mostly through this evening.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

